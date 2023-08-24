Vicky Kaushal congratulates team ‘Sardar Udham’ for winning Best Hindi Film Feature award at 69th National Film Awards

New Delhi [India], August 24 : Actor Vicky Kaushal’s film ‘Sardar Udham’ on Thursday won the Best Hindi Film Feature Award at the 69th National Film Awards.

Congratulating the entire team of ‘Sardar Udham’, Vicky shared a post on his Instagram account which he captioned, “Congratulations team!!! Honoured and grateful to be a part of #SardarUdham … To Irrfan Sir!”

Helmed by Soojit Sircar, the film was released in 2021 on Prime Video and starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

'Sardar Udham' is a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who killed Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The film had an amazing run at the IIFA Awards and Filmfare Awards previously.

Vicky received the Best Actor award for Sardar Udham at IIFA 2022.

The film also bagged awards in Cinematography, Editing and Special Effects (Visuals) categories.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, 'Sardar Udham' also starred Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be next seen in the film ‘The Great Indian Family’ opposite actor Manushi Chillar.

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film will be released on September 22.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s next ‘Sam Bahadur’ which showcases the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and in director Anand Tiwari’s upcoming untitled film opposite actor Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024.

