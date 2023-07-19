Vicky Kaushal flaunts his new beard look in latest video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 : Actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday gave fans a glimpse of his full-grown new beard look on social media.

Taking to Instagram stories, Vicky shared the mesmerizing beach video with his fans but what caught the attention was the actor’s beard look.

Dressed in a casual grey t-shirt that he paired with black shorts and a matching cap.

Walking in the sand near the beach, enjoying the fresh breeze and listing to his favourite music. This is how Vicky’s Wednesday looks like.

Recently, Vicky to celebrate his wife and Katrina Kaif’s birthday jetted off to an undisclosed romantic location.

On July 16, Katrina turned a year older. Marking her special day, Vicky shared a series of pictures from their undisclosed romantic vacation and wrote, "In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!”

The sea could be seen in the background as they happily posed together. For the birthday, Katrina wore a solid-yellow dress while Vicky was seen in a sky-blue shirt.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Vicky has recently wrapped up shooting for a romantic-comedy film which also stars Tripti Dimri.

Taking to Insta, Neha Dhupia shared a picture from the wrap-up celebration.

The frame features Vicky, his brother Sunny Kaushal, Neha with her husband-actor Angad Bedi, Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri and others.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "It's a wrap !!!!!! See you at movies #meremehboobmeresanam."

The hashtag of Neha indicated that the film title is 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'. More details regarding the film are awaited.

Vicky will be seen in 'Sam Bahadur'. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala,

'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Talking about the film, Vicky said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in, I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles.

