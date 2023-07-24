Vicky Kaushal gets nostalgic as ‘Masaan’ clocks 8 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : Actor Vicky Kaushal got nostalgic as ‘Masaan’ turned eight today, and shared a picture from the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial.

Vicky took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself from the movie. He captioned the post, “8 years!” Vicky Kaushal made his debut 8 years ago with Masaan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvErw-ZIrNR/

As soon as the post was shared, Vicky’s fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, “Congratulations! Many many more. Thanks for all the gems.”

Another commented, “Best Actor.”

A fan wrote, “My All time fav.”

‘Masaan’ premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015, where it received standing ovations and won two prestigious awards.

The movie tells two parallel stories set in the Indian city of Varanasi. One storyline follows Devi, played by Richa Chadda, a young woman from a lower-caste family who faces social stigma and struggles to overcome a tragic incident in her life.

The other story revolves around Deepak, played by Vicky Kaushal, a low-caste man who works at the cremation ghats and dreams of a better life. ‘Masaan’ explores themes of love, loss, social discrimination, and the complexities of human relationships.

Meanwhile, Vicky has recently wrapped up shooting for a romantic-comedy film which also stars Tripti Dimri.

Taking to Insta, Neha Dhupia shared a picture from the wrap-up celebration.

The frame features Vicky, his brother Sunny Kaushal, Neha with her husband-actor Angad Bedi, Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri and others.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "It's a wrap !!!!!! See you at movies #meremehboobmeresanam."

The hashtag of Neha indicated that the film title is 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'. More details regarding the film are awaited.

Vicky will be seen in 'Sam Bahadur'. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Talking about the film, Vicky said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in, I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor