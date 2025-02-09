Vicky Kaushal gives fans peek into "Good Old" 'Chhaava' prep days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 : The upcoming historical drama 'Chhaava' is just around the corner, and actor Vicky Kaushal is reminiscing about the "good old days" of his intense training for the role.

The 'Raazi' actor on Sunday, took to his Instagram to share behind-the-scenes moments from his preparation to play Maratha warrior Sambhaji Maharaj.

Sharing a series of pictures and videos, Vicky wrote, "Good old #Chhaava prep days! See you all on 14th Feb. WORLDWIDE ADVANCE BOOKINGS ARE NOW OPEN!"

The pictures and clips offer a peek into the rigorous physical and combat training he underwent for the film.

Vicky has been actively promoting the film. The actor recently visited Patna and enjoyed the famous dish of Bihar"litti chokha."

Vicky took to his Instagram account on Saturday, to share a series of pictures and videos, showing him happily savouring the traditional Bihari dish at a street stall. His excitement and love for local flavours were clearly visible in the video, where he enjoyed the food while interacting with fans.

Along with the post, the actor added a caption that read, "Patna aakar Litti Chokha kaise miss kar jaayein??? Garda uda diya!" (How can one miss Litti Chokha when in Patna? It was amazing!)

Speaking of his film 'Chhaava', it also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna.

The film is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. It is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681.

The movie is slated for release in theatres on February 14.

Vicky will next be seen in the magnum opus Mahavatar, where he will portray the legendary warrior sage Parashurama. The film, inspired by Indian mythology, is slated for release in cinemas in Christmas 2026.

