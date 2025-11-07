Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif welcome baby boy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been blessed with their first child, a baby boy, on Friday.

In a joint post, Vicky and Katrina announced the arrival of their son, leaving fans and their friends joyous.

"Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky," the note read.

The 'Sam Bahadur' star captioned the post with the emotion of feeling blessed.

As soon as the news was shared, many rushed to the post's comments section and dropped congratulatory messages, including the likes of Manish Malhotra, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Neha Dhupia, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Bhupathi, Arjun Kapoor, Guneet Monga, and Shreya Ghoshal, among others.

Earlier in September, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif confirmed their pregnancy with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram.

The image shows the duo dressed in all-white attire, with Vicky lovingly cradling Katrina's baby bump.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party, and that's when romance started brewing between them. Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'.

She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"

