Vicky Kaushal opens up about V-Day celebration with Katrina Kaif post-wedding: "Earlier the idea was to..."

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 : In the recent episode of Netflix's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', comedian-host Kapil Sharma was seen having a great time with actor siblings Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal.

Kapil joked with Vicky about his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, and teased Sunny about his rumoured girlfriend, actor Sharvari Wagh. He also asked Vicky about his pre and post marriage Valentine's Day.

To this, Vicky responded "Earlier, the idea was to spend quality time together and now also the idea is the same."

Vicky and Katrina got married in December 2021 and prior to that the couple had kept their relationship low-key and were rarely seen together.

The 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' actor also quipped about how in their childhood Sunny sometimes used to accidentally fall into the gutter when they went out with their father.

He also shared a childhood memory of being scared of a particular guest who visited their home because they knew they would have to dance in front of them.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's upcoming project "Chhava," directed by filmmaker Laxman Utekar, known for movies like "Mimi" (2021) starring Kriti Sanon, "Luka Chuppi" (2019), and more. This marks their second collaboration after their previous film, the romantic comedy "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" (2023).

"Chhava" is reported to be a period drama, where Kaushal will star alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Sources suggest that Kaushal will portray the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the Maratha Empire's founder, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The 'Great Indian Kapil Show', airing weekly on Netflix, has broadcast four episodes to date. The season began with guests Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor, followed by cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.

