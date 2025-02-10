Vicky Kaushal & Rashmika Mandanna ask 'ki haal' as they land in Amritsar to promote "Chhaava"

Mumbai, Feb 10 Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna have been making stops all across the country to promote their forthcoming historical action drama, "Chhaava". Recently, these two landed in Amritsar as part of the film's promotional tour.

Rashmika Mandanna took to the stories section of her IG and dropped a picture where she can be seen posing with her co-star Vicky Kaushal in the backdrop of an aircraft. "Amritsar... Ki Haal aaaa!!!". The 'Animal' actress looked her usual breezy self in a cream T-shirt, along with baggy blue denim. Accompanying her, Vicky Kaushal opted for a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants, paired with a matching sports cap.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also shared a similar post on his Insta.

Prior to this, Vicky Kaushal promoted "Chhaava" in Patna. During his visit, the 'Masaan' actor even relished their beloved dish, Litti Chokha. He took to his Instagram and shared a few photos and videos of himself enjoying the Litti Chokha from a local vendor.

"#Patna aakar Litti Chokha kaise miss kar jaayein??? #Chhaava exciting news coming up!", Vicky Kaushal penned in the caption.

Vicky Kaushal started the promotional tour for "Chhaava" by seeking blessings at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s city. He offered prayers to Lord Shiva at the Shri Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, "Chhaava" is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel "Chhava" by Shivaji Sawant. The highly anticipated drama will see Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb's daughter.

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, the camera work for the drama has been performed by Saurabh Goswami. Manish Pradhan has looked after the editing department.

Scored by A.R. Rahman, the makers released two tracks from the film, "Jaane Tu", and “Aaya Re Toofan”, and both the songs have been very well received by the music lovers.

"Chhaava" is scheduled to be released in the cinema halls on 14th February, 2025.

