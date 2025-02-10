Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna offer prayers at Golden Temple

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 : Actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna have been actively promoting their upcoming film 'Chhaava'. From visiting sacred places to participating in fan events, the duo is involved in several activities to make the audience aware of their period drama.

On Monday, they paid a visit to the Golden Temple and offered prayers there with 'Chhaava' team. Taking to Instagram, Vicky posted several images from the Golden Temple and shared his memorable experience of offering prayers at Harmandir Sahib.

"There's something about #SriHarmandirSahib! The peace, the divinity, the power of prayer. As we bring #Chhaava to the world, I hope it reflects even a fraction of the strength and devotion this sacred place inspires. Rabb meher bakshe. Satnam Waheguru," he posted.

Last week, he was spotted performing Shiv Puja at the Shri Grishneshwar Temple.

The film is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. It is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681.

'Chhaava' is slated for release in theatres on February 14. It also stars Akshaye Khanna. Laxman Utekar has directed it.

