Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna Visit Golden Temple Ahead of ‘Chhaava’ Release (Watch Video)

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings ahead of the release of their upcoming film Chhaava. Videos and pictures from their visit have surfaced on social media. Rashmika was seen in a wheelchair, dressed in a fuchsia pink suit with a matching dupatta covering her head. Vicky walked beside her, wearing an embroidered white kurta-pajama with an orange scarf covering his head.

Amritsar, Punjab: Actor Vicky Kaushal, along with actress Rashmika Mandanna, visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings pic.twitter.com/YmMwowSZk6 — IANS (@ians_india) February 10, 2025

Vicky shared photos from their visit on Instagram, writing, “There’s something about #SriHarmandirSahib! The peace, the divinity, the power of prayer. As we bring #Chhaava to the world, I hope it reflects even a fraction of the strength and devotion this sacred place inspires. Rabb meher bakshe. Satnam Waheguru."

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava stars Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rashmika plays the female lead, with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in supporting roles. The historical drama is set for release on February 14, 2025.