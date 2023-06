Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan go jhumka shopping in Delhi's Janpath market

New Delhi, June 1 Actor Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are currently in the national capital to promote their upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.

The stars were photohgraphed in the popular tourist flee market called the Janpath market, where the actress was seen getting pictured trying out jhumkas.

In one picture, Vicky and Sara are seen together smiling at the camera. Vicky is seen holding an earring while Sara leans to try it. The actor looks dapper in casual wear paired with sunglasses while Sara kept it cool with Indian wear.

The film, scheduled for a June 2 release, also features Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Neeraj Sood, Sharib Hashmi and Inaamul Haq in lead roles.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film revolves around a middle-class couple struggling in their marriage.

