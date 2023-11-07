Vicky Kaushal seeks blessings at Sarva Dharma Sthal ahead of 'Sam Bahadur' trailer launch in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 7 : Actor Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday sought blessings at the Sarva Dharma Sthal of the 6th Battalion Sikh Regiment before the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur' in New Delhi.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a video on his stories which he captioned, "Seeking blessings before the Sam Bahadur Trailer launch today at the Sarvadharmasthal of 6th Battalion, Sikh Regiment. Rabb meher bakshe!" followed by three joined hand emoticons.

In the video, Vicky could be seen seeking blessings with folded while he is honoured with a saffron scarf and paying obeisance to a sword.

Vicky donned black pants paired with an olive-coloured t-shirt with a matching jacket. He covered his head with a white handkerchief.

'Sam Bahadur' is all set for worldwide release on December 1.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Earlier, makers of the upcoming, highly anticipated biopic unveiled the film's official teaser.

The official trailer of the film will be unveiled on November 7.

In the film, Vicky will be seen portraying the role of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Earlier the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received massive response from the fans.

In the teaser, Vicky is seen as the Field marshal and leading his team of soldiers, motivating them to fight for their country. He also delivered some powerful dialogues like "Ek soldier ke liye uski jaan se zada keemti hoti hai uski izzat...uski wardi...aur ek soldier apni wardi ki izzat ke liye apni jaan bhi de sakta hai." The teaser also featured a glimpse of Sanya and Fatima.

At the end of the teaser Vicky as 'Sam Manekshaw' said, "Soldiers ki duty hai desh ki raksha ke liye dushman ki jaan lena."

Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in director Anand Tiwari's upcoming untitled romantic film alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024. He also has director Laxman Utekar's next 'Chaava' opposite Rashmika Mandanna which will hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

Previously Vicky and Rashmika have worked together in advertisements and 'Chaava' marks their first big-screen collaboration.

