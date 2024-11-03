Vicky Kaushal shares adorable throwback photo on mom Veena's birthday, leaves fans in splits with his caption

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : Vicky Kaushal surely knows how to balance and spend time with his family. He is not only a versatile actor but a doting husband, a dutiful son and a big brother.

On his mother Veena Kaushal's birthday, Kaushal shared a cute throwback picture along with a quirky wish.

In a post on Instagram, Vicky gave a sneak peek into a bond with his mom. The first picture shows young Vicky and Sunny twinning in the same attire. The duo can be happily posing with their mother for the camera.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DB4XJKqomtP/?

The next image captures Vicky hugging his mother.

Sharing the post, he wrote message for her in Punjabi, which read, "Kutt badi khaadi teri, chappalaan di mer haaye...Happy Birthday Maa! (Have gotten a lot of beatings from you with my own slippers).

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Ayushmann Khurrana, his wife Tahira Kashyap dropped heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Mama raised a humble king and we love her for that."

Another user commented, "It's giving Karan Arjun vibes."

Further extending the birthday wishes, Sunny Kaushal shared an adorable picture with his mother.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DB5jaRbSHBf/

The photo shows Sunny planting a kiss on his mother's forehead.

The camera captures the moment of love and warmth.

Veena Kaushal is the wife of Sham Kaushal, a veteran stunt coordinator and action director.

Meanwhile, on work front, Vicky is gearing up for his role in 'Chhaava', a historical drama in which he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film's teaser has already captivated audiences with Vicky's fierce portrayal. 'Chhaava' is set for release on December 6, 2024, and Vicky will also star in Bhansali's 'Love and War', alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Love and War will be the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the actor's 2007 debut Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies Christmas 2025." It came with the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

'Love and War' is expected to go on floors in the coming months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor