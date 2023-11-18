Vicky Kaushal shares BTS video from sets of 'Sam Bahadur' calls it, "toughest role"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently busy promoting his upcoming biography film 'Sam Bahadur'.

On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram account and posted a BTS video from the film.

He captioned the post, "The toughest role I have played... The most enriching and full filling journey I have been on as an Actor! Sharing with you'll a snippet of all that went behind the scenes to make it happen. Truly, a team full of BAHADURs!!!.#SamBahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023 #SamIsHere #SamBahadur."

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

In the film, Vicky will be seen portraying the role of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Recently the makers unveiled the film's official trailer which received massive responses from the audience.

The 2-minute-40-second trailer showcased Vicky (as Sam Manekshaw) in a fierce avatar holding his own against several high-profile leaders, including Indira Gandhi, the then-prime minister.

In the end of the trailer, Vicky delivered a powerful dialogue and said, "Aaj ke baad koi bhi officer ya jawan..mere written order ke bina apni post se peeche nahi hatega..aur main wo order kabhi nahi dunga."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

It will face a big Bollywood clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Animal'.

'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after 'Raazi'.

Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in director Anand Tiwari's upcoming untitled romantic film alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024. He also has director Laxman Utekar's next 'Chaava' opposite Rashmika Mandanna which will hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

