Vicky Kaushal shares glimpse from horse riding session

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : Actor Vicky Kaushal has resumed his horse riding sessions.

On Tuesday, Vicky took to Instagram and dropped a picture of him riding a horse amidst Mumbai rains.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Vicky has recently wrapped up shooting for a romantic-comedy film which also stars Tripti Dimri.

Taking to Instagram, Neha Dhupia shared a picture from the wrap-up celebration.

The frame features Vicky Kaushal, his brother Sunny Kaushal, Neha with her husband-actor Angad Bedi, Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri and others.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "It's a wrap !!!!!! See you at movies #meremehboobmeresanam."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuOK_FuNtjk/?hl=en

The hashtag of Neha indicated that the film title is 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'. More details regarding the film are awaited.

Vicky will be seen in 'Sam Bahadur'. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Talking about the film, Vicky said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in, I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles.

