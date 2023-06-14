Vicky Kaushal shares romantic sunset picture with wife Katrina Kaif

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : Vicky Kaushal shared a beautiful scenic picture with his wife and actor Katrina Kaif, holding each other hands as they enjoy a beautiful sunset together.

In the picture, Vicky can be seen holding Katrina's hand in the backdrop of mesmerizing sunset. And both seem to be lost in each other's eyes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CteOlyLI2A_/

Not only the two of them in the frame created the magic but the song 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' attached to it from Vicky's recent release 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' gave a romantic vibe.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, he captioned the post with home and heart emojis.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the couple's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Guru Katrina zindabad."

One of the users wrote, "Probably the only picture that goes perfectly with the song."

Vicky and Katrina are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The two have been exuding pure love ever since they tied the knot on December 9 in a private ceremony in Rajasthan.

Speaking of Vicky's work projects, he is currently being lauded for his performance in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which also stars Sara Ali Khan.The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar.

In the coming months, Vicky will be seen in 'Sam Bahadur'. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles.

Katrina, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Apart from that, she also has director Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor