Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera' to release on OTT

Mumbai, Nov 16 Ditching the theatrical route, Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal's next 'Govinda Naam Mera', which also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedenkar, will be releasing on OTT.

Shashank Khaitan's film 'Govinda Naam Mera' has taken the digital path for release and it will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

A fun video featuring Vicky and Karan Johar, who is the producer of the film was shared on Instagram, which was captioned: "Isski life me fun bhi hai, drama bhi hai, dukh bhi hai, masaala bhi hai aur range bhi hai! Can't wait for #FunVicky in Govinda Naam Mera. Coming soon. #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar (sic)."

The video features KJo and Vicky in a banter-filled conversation talking about the actor's choices of films. The filmmaker then said that he wants him to do a "fun" movie and then talks about 'Govinda Naam Mera'.

Vicky and Karan Johar captioned the clip: "Picked the #funvicky option. See you soon Sambhal lena. #govindanaammera coming soon only on @Diseyplushotstar."

Details about the movie are still under wraps.

