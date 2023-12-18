Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Sam Bahadur' crosses 100 crores worldwide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : Actor Vicky Kaushal-starrer biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur' has entered the Rs 100 crore club worldwide.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared this exciting news with fans.

Sharing the poster, Vicky wrote, "Sam Bahadur marches on with pride & victory at the box office, and we are grateful! "

The film has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide since its release.

Sharing the news also on his Instagram stories, Vicky overwhelmed with the response wrote, "I'M Ok."

As soon as this news was shared, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

Sunny Kaushal dropped fire emojis.

Anurag Kashyap wrote, "Consistency [?]"

One of the users wrote, "Totally Deserving!! "

The film got a decent start at the box office on Day 1.

The film minted Rs 6.25 crores on its opening day in India.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared a post which he captioned, "#SamBahadur gathered momentum towards evening shows on Day 1... Biz needs to multiply on Sat-Sun for a respectable weekend total... Fri Rs 6.25 cr. #India biz."

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

In his military career, Manekshaw also played a crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the liberation of Hyderabad in 1948.

'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after 'Raazi'.

Meanwhile, Vicky is gearing up for much-awaited film 'Dunki'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor