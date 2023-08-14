Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘The Great Indian Family’ teaser out, film to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to collaborate with actor Manushi Chillar for an upcoming family entertainer film titled ‘The Great Indian Family.’

On Monday, the ‘Raazi’ actor took to his Instagram account and shared the teaser of the film which he captioned, “Ek se badh kar ek, iss parivaar ke rang hai anek. Isiliye toh hum hai - The Great Indian Family Milte hai on 22nd September! Celebrate #TheGreatIndianFamily with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you!”

Helmed by director Vijay Krishna Acharya the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 22.

The film is set in the heartland of India and will revolve around the madness that ensues within Vicky’s family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone’s control!

Soon after Vicky shared the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Vicky coming for THE ACTOR OF THE YEAR,” a fan commented.

“Another blockbuster on its way,” another fan wrote.

A fan commented, “Yayyyy can't wait”

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya has previously helmed films like ‘Tashan’, ‘Dhoom 3’ and ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

Meanwhile, Vicky was recently seen in the family entertainer film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar the film received a lot of appreciation from the audience and was delacred a box-office hit.

He will also be seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s next ‘Sam Bahadur’ which showcases story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and in director Anand Tiwari’s upcoming untitled film opposite actor Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor