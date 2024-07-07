Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri set to sizzle in 'Jaanam' from 'Bad Newz'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal is all set to ignite the screen once again with his upcoming song 'Jaanam' from the film 'Bad Newz', co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Scheduled to release on July 9, the song promises to showcase the duo's sizzling chemistry in a glamorous setting.

Following the success of the upbeat party anthem 'Tauba Tauba', 'Jaanam' aims to capture hearts with its melodious tune and captivating visuals.

Vicky Kaushal shared the first glimpse of the song through a poster where he and Triptii Dimri exude glamour while striking a pose inside a pool.

Kaushal took to social media to announce, "#JAANAM song out on 9th July!"

Directed by Anand Tiwari, 'Bad Newz' explores the comedic yet poignant tale of heteropaternal superfecundation, navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas with a backdrop of humour and chaos.

The film's trailer, which was recently released, introduces Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as protagonists navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas, with Triptii Dimri adding to the comic mayhem.

'Bad Newz' takes a fresh spin on the genre, promising an emotional rollercoaster laced with rib-tickling humour.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

'Bad Newz' is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

The film, scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, is set to hit theatres on July 19.

