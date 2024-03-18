Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri unveil first-look poster of Bad Newz; to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 : Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday delighted fans with a major surprise after he shared a series of posters of his upcoming movie 'Bad Newz,' also starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Sharing the news on his official Instagram, Vicky shared a series of posters and wrote, "Bringing in the only good news this Monday...and it's #BadNewz! Expect the unexpected filled with masti, mazaa aur bohot saara confusion! In cinemas on 19th July 2024!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4p-WRXoKZ_/?

One of the posters showcases Vicky and Amy planting kisses on Triptii's cheeks as she smiles.

Producer of the film, Karan Johar shared a short clip to announce the title.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4p3PIuI2IB/

Along with the post, he wrote, "Get ready for the most entertaining hungama - a hilarious once-in-a-billion situation awaits...a comedy inspired by true events!!#BadNewz IN CINEMAS 19th July 2024!"

Previously titled 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam', 'Bad Newz' marks the first collaboration between Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy. The film has been in production for some time now.

As soon as the first look was dropped, fans thronged the comment section.

One user wrote, "Wow..super excited for this!!".

Another user wrote, "Wow....Can't wait"

Earlier today, Vicky hinted at an announcement with Triptii Dimri and Ammy through a video on Instagram.

The actor wrote, "In a world full of news - we have two ready for you! But which one would you like first - good news or bad news? Let us know in the comments below."

The video starts with Vicky telling that he wants to share some news, and says, "Ab humare paas ek good news hain aur ek bad news...aap log kaunsa pehele sunna chahenge?". Soon, Triptii and Ammy appear in the video. While she says that she wants to hear the good news, Ammy says that he would rather pick the bad news first.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia. It was in July 2023 when the stars wrapped the film's shoot.

The film is all set to release in theatres on July 19.

