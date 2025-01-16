Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava' to release on Feb 14

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 : The wait is finally over, as Vicky Kaushal's period drama 'Chhaava' is all set to hit the theatres this February.

The makers on Thursday shared that the film is scheduled to be released on February 14. Sharing the film's new poster, Maddock Films on Instagram wrote, "On 16th January 1681, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's Rajyabhishek ceremony marked the beginning of a legendary legacy! 344 years later, we bring his story of unshaken courage and glory to life.#ChhaavaTrailer out on 22nd January! Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025. #Chhaava #ChhaavaOnFeb14."

They also gave an update about the film's trailer. Mark your calendars as 'Chhaava' trailer will be out on January 22.

Vicky will be seen donning the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the upcoming epic saga Chhaava. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.

Chhaava is touted to be a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign."

On being associated with the film, Dinesh Vijay, founder Maddock Films and producer of Chhava, said, "I am immensely proud to tell the story of India's Chhaava through a film that honours the indomitable legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He was a true warrior and visionary leader whose story is long overdue for the big screen. This marks the first time Maddock Films is venturing into the historical epic genre, and it's truly an honour for us to be able to bring this powerful narrative to life."

" Chhaava is more than just a film; it is a tribute to a legend whose courage, resilience, and leadership have inspired generations. Through this film, we aim to celebrate the incredible legacy of this iconic figure," he added.

