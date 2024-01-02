Vicky Kaushal's latest picture clicked by Katrina Kaif, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are among the most loved B-town couples.

The duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Recently, Vicky and Katrina jetted off to an undisclosed location for their New Year celebrations.

On Tuesday, Katrina turned photographer for her husband as the 'Raazi' actor shared a new picture from the vacation.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky dropped a new picture seated on a chair, donning a grey-coloured hoodie and a cowboy hat. He was captured in the moment, enjoying coffee from a white mug.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1lwJ2aPUKL/

In the caption, Vicky shared a cowboy hat, coffee mug, a camera, princess and a red heart emoticon.

Soon after he shared the picture, his friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Bro is going full cowboy mode," a fan commented.

Another user wrote, "Woaa amazing happy new year."

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them.

Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'.

She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky will be next seen in an upcoming untitled romantic drama film. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar the film also stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Vrik in the lead roles.

