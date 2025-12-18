Vicky Kaushal’s sweet gesture leaves a young fan overjoyed

Mumbai, Dec 18 Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has been winning hearts on social media for making his young little fan extremely happy and excited by clicking a selfie with him.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal shared a carousel post on his social media account to share photos of his latest event. In one video shared by Kaushal, the actor can be seen obliging to click a selfie with his young fan.

You can see the little boy jumping with joy, flaunting his big wide smile upon clicking a selfie with the actor. Further in the video, Vicky is seen turning back to look at the child, as he notices the boy’s unfiltered excitement.

Along with the video, Vicky also shared a series of photos of himself, giving fans a glimpse of his recent appearances. In the pictures shared by Vicky, he can be seen dressed in a smart outfit, exuding effortless charm.

In one of the pictures, the actor is seen seated comfortably, striking a relaxed pose, while in another, he is looking dapper and composed.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is keeping busy with multiple film projects, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, his personal life has been equally eventful, as the actor recently embraced fatherhood just a month ago.

For the uninitiated, Vicky Kaushal and superstar wife Katrina Kaif embraced parenthood on the 7th of November.

Sharing the good news with their fans, the couple had posted an announcement of the same on their social media. They wrote, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky.”

In the caption, they kept it simple and heartfelt, writing, “Blessed. Om (sic).” For the uninitiated, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had tied the knot in 2021 in a private ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

