Vicky says he misses Ankita 'a lot', wants her 'to return home with the trophy'

Mumbai, Jan 27 A day before the 'Bigg Boss 17' grand finale, Vicky Jain, whose own journey in the reality show became the talk of town till his eviction, said he wishes his wife Ankita returns home with the trophy.

Now that Vicky is finally out of the Bigg Boss house, he organised a party at his house where some of the contestants from this season were seen chilling with him. In a candid conversation, he spoke about his journey, missing Ankita and much more.

Talking about missing Ankita, he said, "I am missing her a lot. Waiting for Sunday when she will be finally be out of the house. It is very difficult to live without her now. I want her to come back with the trophy. She is the true winner in every sense as she has played her game depicting her real emotions. The trophy should come to our house."

About his own journey, Vicky said, "It was wonderful. I am very thankful for all the love and support I got. I am happy that people have loved my journey. Finally, I am out and I am feeling very relaxed and relieved."

'Bigg Boss 17' is coming to an end on Sunday, January 28, night. The top five contestants left in the race are: Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui. Ankita and Munawar are the favourites of the punters.

--IANS

