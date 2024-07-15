Vicky shuts down Katrina pregnancy rumours: When the time for good news comes, we will share

New Delhi, July 15 Actor Vicky Kaushal has addressed and put to rest all rumours regarding his wife Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy, stating that when the “good news” comes, the couple will share.

Vicky was in the national capital along with co-actors Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri to promote their upcoming film 'Bad Newz'.

Talking about Katrina, who is set to celebrate her 41st birthday on Tuesday, Vicky said: “Thank you for mentioning her birthday. Yes, it’s a very special day...”

The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor also shared his plans for his actress-wife’s birthday.

“I will be rushing back to her birthday now, and the plan is to spend some quality time together,” he added.

Addressing the pregnancy rumours, he said: “When there is some good news, we will be very happy to share it with you. But until then, there is just speculation. Jab good news ka time aayega we will share with you (When the time for good news comes, we will share it with you).”

Katrina may not be in Vicky’s film but has made an appearance in a photograph, which is also in the film’s trailer.

Vicky said she was aware of her so-called “appearance” in the movie.

“She was aware of it, but she did not know that she would be in the trailer... I told her that ‘you are also in the trailer’ and when she saw the trailer, she spoke about everything but that moment," said the 36-year-old star.

“I told her we have been working hard on this film for two years, but you got all the claps with your photo. She is happy to see the trailer and is excited to watch the film as well,” he added.

'Bad Newz' is a funny tale of a woman getting pregnant by two men. It also stars Neha Dhupia.

The film is slated to release on July 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor