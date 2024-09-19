Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Look at Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's playful chemistry in song 'Tum Jo Mile Ho'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : Finally, the makers of 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' unveiled the romantic song 'Tum Jo Mile Ho' starring RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri on Thursday.

After teasing fans with a teaser of the song, RajKummar dropped the full song video on his Instagram handle.

Titled Tum Jo Mile Ho, the song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Vishal Mishra along with the duo. The lyrics are beautifully penned by Priya Saraiya.

Giving 90s vibe, the video shows the romantic chemistry between Rajkummar and Triptii.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAGB0ixNo0e/

Sharing the video, he wrote, "90s ka wahi andaaz, lagega aur bhi khaas, aapke apne Vicky Vidya ke saath!#TumJoMileHo song out now! #VickyVideoKaWohWalaVideo in cinemas on 11th October."

A few days ago, the makers also released the film's trailer, which offers a sneak peek into the hilarious journey of Vicky (RajKummar) and Vidya (Triptii), as they, along with their family, go all out to recover their missing "suhagraat CD" in the scenic town of Rishikesh. With help from Mallika Sherawat and the rest of the family, the couple leaves no stone unturned, from appealing to the police and family elders to even venturing into graveyards at night.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s.

RajKummar and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is all set to clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Both films are releasing on October 11.

Talking about RajKummar's other projects, the actor will be next seen in 'Maalik'.

Earlier in August, RajKummar announced his new project on his birthday. The film is being directed by Pulkit and its shoot has already commenced.

