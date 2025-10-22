Victoria Beckham reacts to David Beckham affair speculation

Washington DC [US], October 22 : Famous singer and TV personality, Victoria Beckham, talked about her relationship with David Beckham and opened up about the claims made by former nanny Rebecca Loos in 2004 that she and the former soccer star had an affair, according to E! News.

"We've had so much thrown at us," said Victoria during her appearance on Call Her Daddy, adding, "We were talking about it, because we've recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversaryand, by the way, people said it wouldn't work26 years."

She continued, "We've had so much so much thrown at us, and we've always just been there together and just ridden the storm."

David addressed this period of their strained relationship in his 2023 docuseries Beckham.

"I don't know how we got through it, in all honesty," he said. "Victoria's everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But, we're fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for," according to E! News.

Victoria agreed it was "the hardest period" for the pair.

"Because it felt like the world was against us," she shared. "And here's the thing: We were against each other, if I'm being completely honest."

Rebecca, meanwhile, has long maintained her story that she and David engaged in a months-long affair.

As for why she decided to come forward with the alleged affair, which David has denied occurred, Rebecca explained, "It's better that it comes from me and that I have some sort of control. By doing that, it was a way for me, sort of, not getting back at him, but...the way he treated me was very unfair, what he was getting away with, and that two-faced life."

However, Victoria and David know how to deal with all this.

"People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years," she said in 2018, "so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal," according to E! News.

