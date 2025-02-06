Vidaamuyarchi in Theatres Today: Fans in Madurai Dance, Beat Drums to Celebrate Tamil Actor Ajith Kumar's Film Release (Watch Videos)

Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi was released in theatres today. Fans in Madurai show their true devotion, celebrating Vidaamuyarchi with unmatched energy and passion. Advance booking of tickets ahead of its release on Thursday, February 6. The Tamil film has already sold out 7,15,631 tickets, generating an estimated Rs 13.39 crore in revenue.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Fans in Madurai dance, beat drums and celebrate the release of Tamil actor Ajith Kumar's film 'Vidaamuyarchi'. Drone visuals from a local theatre. pic.twitter.com/jpPwj70rEn — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2025

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar's fans on Thursday reached theatres with drums and milk to celebrate the release of Vidaamuyarchi. Drone visuals shared by the news agency ANI show people beating drums and dancing to the tune of the film's song on the premises of a cinema hall in Madurai.

Also Read | My character in Vidaa Muyarchi has various layers, says Regina Cassandra.

VIDEO | Kanniyakumari: Fans celebrate ahead of release of actor Ajith Kumar's movie 'Vidaamuyarchi'.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/0eBGtYxMir — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 6, 2025

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Fans in Madurai dance, beat drums and celebrate the release of Tamil actor Ajith Kumar's film 'Vidaamuyarchi'. pic.twitter.com/WsFSUaUuqb — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2025

Several fans were also seen bursting firecrackers and dancing to drum beats to Ajith Kumar's movie Vidaamuyarchi's song with posters in their hands. The movie also released in Bihar, showing Ajith's strong fan base in North India The movie recorded highest advance booking in Bihar, surpassing Tamil Nadu. It also set back for fans in Tamil Nadu, as the state government initially denied permission for early morning shows. This decision left fans disappointed, especially as screenings were already approved in other states.

Later, the authorities granted permission for 9 AM special shows, bringing immense relief to Ajith’s ardent followers. The film directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the cast including Arjun, Trisha, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and Nikhil Nair. With music by Anirudh Ravichander and a U/A certification, anticipation is sky-high.