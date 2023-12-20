Video of Kareena's son Taimur praying with Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya will make you say aww

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 : Star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur turned 7 on Wednesday.

Marking the little one's birthday, his aunt and actress Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and dropped an adorable video.

In the clip, Soha's daughter Inaaya and can be seen sitting on the bed with folded hands and praying to Lord Shiva. The popular Lord Shiva Strotam can be heard in the background of the video.

The short clip shows Inaaya managing to sneak glances at Taimur in between prayers, checking to see if his eyes are closed. Later, she resumed her prayer, and cutely disturbed Taimur as she sneezed in the middle of their prayer.

"Wishing and praying for you to have a very happy birthday Tim Tim - excuse the little sneeze at the end !! @kareenakapoorkhan," Soha captioned the post.

The cute video has garnered everyone's attention due to Inaaya and Taimur's cuteness.

Reacting to the clip, actor Sayani Gupta commented, "Hahhahaha...mannn this little Inaya! ."

"How cute,' a fan commented.

Taimur also received a cute birthday wish from Saba Pataudi sisterof Saif.

Sharing pictures of Taimur, Saba wrote, "Haaapppy 7th Birthday My Jaan! [?]Wishing you the best of life,

You're going to be a great man someday! Love you ! Always....."

Karisma Kapoor also showered some massi love on Taimur on his birthday.

She dropped a picture of Taimur with her son Kiaan and wrote, "Happy birthday to our darling Tim."

Kareena and Saif have been married for 11 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

