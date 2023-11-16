Vidhu Vinod Chopra expresses gratitude to audience for showering love on '12th Fail'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 : Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Thursday expressed gratitude for the love and overwhelming response to Vikrant Massey starrer '12th Fail'.

Taking to Instagram, Vidhu' production house shared a video of him.

In the video, he wished everyone a Happy Diwali and thanked people for all their love, affection, and encouragement.

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Vikrant Massey wrote, "We love youuuuuu!!!!!! [?]"

One of the users wrote, "Amazing movie! [?]... it was an underdog.. came out shining! It showed has VM is a great talent to look out for. "

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

On working in the film, Vikrant had told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin.

Medha Shankar also plays a pivotal role in the film. Vidhu Vinod Chopra shot a major chunk of the film's portion in the real-life locations of Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi.

Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra earlier said in a statement, "In today's times, I wanted to tell a story of hope, a story of never giving up. 12th Fail is all that and more. I laughed, cried, sang along, and had fun making this movie. I truly believe that this film will find a universal connect when it comes out in theatres."

'12th Fail' faced a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas'.

