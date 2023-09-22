Vidhu Vinod Chopra shot major chunk of Vikrant Massey starrer ‘12th Fail’ in Delhi’s old Rajendra Nagar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : Director and Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film '12th Fail,' starring Vikrant Massey.

Recently, the makers launched an interesting teaser of the film, and each frame looked appealing and piqued the audience's interest in it.

The reason behind this is that director Vidhu Vinod Chopra always prefers to shoot the majority of his films in real-life locations to keep authenticity alive. Talking about the '12th Fail', the filmmaker has shot extensive portions of the film in Delhi, such as Mukherji Nagar and Old Rajendra Nagar.

Taking to Instagram, production house Zee Studios shared the teaser which they captioned, “‘Zabaan chalana shuru kahan ki ab tak - Chambal ka hoon, samjha?’ Experience 12th Fail, inspired by Anurag Pathak’s bestseller. An authentic portrayal of the lives and struggles of UPSC students. Based on a true story, filmed on real locations with real students, this saga of grit, integrity and determination reflects the truth of a million Indians. Presenting the teaser of #12thFail. ‘Zero se kar #Restart!’ Releasing 27th October.”

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra wanted to keep the shooting spot of the much-awaited film relatable to the theme and subject of the film, and hence, to do justice to the film, which is also based on real-life incidents of UPSC students, he decided to shoot the entire film in real-life locations.

The film is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel, about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

It is also inspired by millions of true stories of students attempting the world's toughest competitive exam - UPSC. It takes an authentic approach, shot in real locations with real students, providing a glimpse into the life of UPSC students, their grit, integrity, determination, and the enduring friendships they develop.

‘12th Fail’ is locked to release on October 27.

