Vidhu Vinod Chopra: ‘Zero Se Restart’ offers unfiltered glimpse into a world never seen before

Mumbai, Dec 3 As the makers dropped the trailer of Vikrant Massey-starrer “Zero Se Restart”, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra said the film offers an unfiltered glimpse into a world never seen before.

"The audiences have no idea what they are in for! Zero Se Restart offers an unfiltered glimpse into a world never seen before. It’s raw, real, and honest, delivering pure entertainment every step of the way,” said Chopra.

“Zero Se Restart” stands out as a groundbreaking tale of creative chaos. The trailer for Zero Se Restart offers a glimpse into the intriguing “Kahani Ke Pehle Ki Story” narrative.

On November 26, the makers of the upcoming movie “Zero Se Restart” released the first song, “Chal Zero Pe Chalte Hain.”

The number is sung by Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Swanand Kirkire. Composed by Shantanu Moitra, the inspirational lyrics are penned down by Swanand Kirkire.

The makers took to their Instagram handle to share the song and wrote in the caption, “Chal zero pe chalte hai, chal yaar khudse phir milte hain #ChalZeroPeChalteHain Song out now! #ZeroSeRestart in cinemas, 13th December!.”

The song conveys a profound message about starting afresh and the journey of self-discovery. With lyrics like “Chal zero pe chalte hai, chal yaar khudse phir milte hain,” it emphasises the importance of embracing new beginnings and using them as foundations for personal growth.

On November 22, Chopra reflected on the power of realism and the courage it takes to be honest both on and off the screen.

At the world gala premiere of Chopra’s “Zero Se Restart”, he said: ““I am standing here in front of you all just as I am in my real life. I was told to remove swear words from this film, polish up my image.. but I didn’t, it’s tough for me.”

He added: “We hide who we really are and keep it to ourselves and show a totally different image outside. Being real is important - it can be very easy, it can be very tough but you have to real and you have to be honest.”

"Zero Se Restart" also stars Medha Shankr in the lead roles and is slated to hit theatres on December 13.

