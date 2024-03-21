Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz's 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' teaser out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 : Makers of the upcoming film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar,' starring Vidhya Balan and Ileana D'Cruz, unveiled its official teaser on Thursday.

On its official Instagram, Applause Entertainment released a 1:01-minute video clip introducing the audience to the world of two couples, Vidya Balan-Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D'Cruz-Pratik Gandhi.

The video provides a peek into the dynamics of modern-day relationships with a perfect blend of romance, humour, and relatable storytelling.

The teaser starts with a married couple, played by Vidya and Pratik, sharing a meal on their couch. When Pratik offers Vidya his ice cream, she declines, mentioning she's vegan. He then points out that her facewash contains milk. The video also features affectionate moments between another couple, played by Illeana and Sendhil.

All four characters are seen attempting to rekindle the passion and excitement in their relationships. They go on movie dates and trips, striving to bring back marital happiness.

Earlier on Wednesday, makers dropped new posters of the characters from the film.

'Do Aur Do Pyaar,' is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, an award-winning ad filmmaker making her feature debut.

Furthermore, the film's adapted story and screenplay are penned by Suprotim Sengupta and Eisha Chopra, while the dialogues are written by Suprotim Sengupta, Amrita Bagchi, and Eisha Chopra. Sunil Chainani, Ranjib Mazumder, Prasoon Garg, Shanti Sivaram Maini, and Piya Sawhney Mathur are acting as co-producers for the movie.

The film which was earlier expected to be released on March 29 is now all set to hit theatres on April 19 this year.

