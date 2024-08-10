Vidya Balan ‘loves’ Jackie Shroff’s special gift, calls actor ‘too cool’

Mumbai, Aug 10 Actress Vidya Balan flaunted the eco-friendly gift she got from veteran star and ‘bhidu’ Jackie Shroff, whom she said is “too cool.”

Vidya took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a clip of herself sitting in the backseat of her car. In the video, the actress is seen wearing floral co-ords with a plant on her neck, a gift that Jackie is known for gifting others.

Talking about the “cool” gifting idea, she said: “It’s a plant given to me by Jackie Shroff. Bhidu. I think he’s too cool. It is providing me with oxygen. So ek lambi saas lo (take a deep breath) and feel refreshed. But genuinely, it's a cool idea. I love it.”

The actress, who has taken the Internet by storm with her reel content, recently shared a funny video on how to say "no.”.

In the video, the actress is seen mouthing the lines, when someone asks her to go for a cup of tea.

She was heard saying the funny lines: “Pagal ho kya? Chai garam hogi mere pair jal jaayengay”. She captioned the clip: “Na kehne ke tareeke.”.

In May, Vidya spoke to IANS about her tryst with reels, and she said that she is “just having fun”.

Talking about her tryst with making reels on social media and going viral with them, Vidya told IANS: "I realised that I did what I enjoy, and people are also enjoying it. So, I started doing it regularly. I am just having fun, honestly,” said the actress.

Speaking about work, Vidya was last seen on screen in the romantic comedy 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', directed by Shirsha Guha. It also stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Vidya is reportedly set to return as the iconic Manjulika in the upcoming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', which stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri.

