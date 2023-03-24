Vidya Balan reaches at film director Pradeep Sarkar's residence for 'Antim Darshan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 : Vidya Balan reached the late director Pradeep Sarakar's house to pay her last respect on Friday morning. The director passed away at 67 in the wee hours of Friday.

The actor was dressed in a white-salwar kameez and wore black shades. Vidya started her career in hindi films with Pradeep Sarkar's 'Parineeta' (2005), which was a screen adaptation of the prolific Bengali writer Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's short story titled 'Parineeta'. Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt played important characters in the movie.

Apart from the debutante Vidya, 'Parineeta' is also remembered for its timeless melodies. Songs like 'Piya bole piyu bole', and ' Yeh hawayein' of this movie still top the charts of listeners.

As per reports, Pradeep has been on dialysis for a long.

Director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter on Friday morning to confirm Pradeep's death. Sharing a picture of the director, Hansal wrote, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."

Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgn, Kunal Kohli and many others shared their fond memories of the director.

Apart from films, Pradeep has left noteworthy works in the world of advertisements and making videos for independent music.

