Vidya Balan recalls she was initially skeptical before agreeing to play Big B's mother in 'Paa'

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 27 : Actor Vidya Balan attended the 'Masterclass' and 'In-conversation' sessions and discussed the topic 'Women and the glass ceiling' with Vani Tripathi Tikoo at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

While having the conversation, Vidya recalled her shooting days from 'PAA' and shared that she was a little bit skeptical about playing the role of a mother.

She said, "When I heard the narration and then I re-read the story, I was completely blown and there was a hunger in me that I just want to do this role... But ( you know ) people tell you that you should not be playing a mother in films because you be then playing a mother's role for the rest of your life."

She added, "In this you will playing mother to a 67-year-old actor and also not just a 67-year-old actor. We are talking about 'The Amitabh Bachchan.' But I thought that's okay. What am I acting for, if I don't take up these roles? I want to be living at least trying to live different women's lives with the characters I play. The story of the movie was very beautifully told and even on paper, it read beautifully. But there was a little bit of ...and with no disrespect, I was like I hope I'll not become the next Nirupa Roy. You know people do scare you ...but the process was so magical. It made me realize what I am here to do. The camera is my deepest love."

Talking about the movie 'PAA', it is directed by R Balki and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

The unique aspect of the movie is that Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a 12-year-old boy named Auro, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder called progeria. Progeria causes accelerated aging in children, making them appear much older than their actual age.

Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of Auro's father, and Vidya Balan plays the role of Auro's mother. The film explores the relationship between the child suffering from progeria and his parents.

Despite the serious theme, "Paa" incorporates elements of humor and heartwarming moments.

The makeup and prosthetics used to transform Amitabh Bachchan into the character of Auro were highly praised. The film received critical acclaim for its unique storyline, performances, and emotional depth. Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of Auro earned him several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Actor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor