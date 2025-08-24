Vidya Balan Reflects on Her Iconic Parineeta Journey with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Pradeep Sarkar, and Co-Stars Saif Ali Khan & Sanjay Dutt

PVR INOX, India’s largest and most premium cinema exhibitor, is re-releasing a restored version of Parineeta on its 20th anniversary, the timeless romantic drama adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's iconic 1914 Bengali novel. Parineeta has been restored by Prasad Film Labs. Vinod Chopra Films is the first production house in India to restore its entire film library in 8K resolution, with soundtracks remastered in 5.1 surround sound—a meticulous process that took over four years to complete. Part of this restoration work was carried out at L’Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, Italy, a globally acclaimed lab known for restoring cinematic classics.

The re-release of Parineeta also marks a landmark celebration of 20 years of Vidya Balan’s incredible journey in Indian cinema and 50 glorious years of Vinod Chopra Films. The emotions of Parineeta transcend generations, it tells a story of love and longing with such purity, artistry, and cultural richness that every generation finds a piece of themselves in it.

The film was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra , and talking about the experience of working with him, Vidya Balan said, “I feel so blessed to have started my career with Vinod Chopra Films because you see any Vinod Chopra production, there is a certain quality to it, a certain aesthetic, a certain standard. You can tell if it’s a Vinod Chopra production. She added, “I’m really proud to have done three films with them, and also a special appearance in Ferrari Ki Sawaari. He works really hard on his scripts, not just as a director but also as a producer. He puts the director through the grind, and honestly it’s only thanks to him that Parineeta got made the way it did.“

For late director Pradeep Sarkar she added, “Dada was the foundation of everything I learned in my early years. His attention to detail was unmatched—he could do a hundred takes, not just for performances, but even to get pigeons flying at the right moment or leaves falling outside the window at exactly the right time. He believed there was rhythm in everything. Once, I did 28 takes just to get a teardrop timed perfectly to a line in a song. That was the kind of precision he demanded. His guidance taught me to observe, to absorb, and to respect every detail in the craft. Even my hair stylist Shalaka, who’s been with me for 20 years, learned from Dada the importance of balance and detailing. That was his gift to all of us.”

On co-actor Sanjay Dutt “I have another funny Sanjay Dutt memory. We were doing this scene where four of us are doing the planchette around a table and every time Dada called for action, the table began to tremble. It really felt like there was a spirit somewhere there. Now, Dada knew that I had the habit of shaking my leg. So in between takes, and because he didn’t want to embarrass me in front of Sanju, he would quietly come and tell me, ‘You’re shaking your leg on camera.’ And I’d say, ‘No Dada, I’m not. I wouldn’t do that on camera.’ But he kept firing me—take after take, after 12 takes! Then something happened. I looked down and I saw Sanjay Dutt shaking his leg. I called Dada and said, ‘Tell Sanjay Dutt—it’s he who is shaking his leg, I’m not!’ It was so funny. Then Dada had to very cautiously go and tell Sanju, ‘Sir, you’re shaking your leg and the table is also shaking.”

On co-actor Saif Ali Khan , she said “I remember Saif used to sunbathe on top of his van a lot. I have that distinct memory of looking up one day and just seeing him sitting there. I also remember during the shoot one day, Sharmila ji came to set and I was so excited to see her. I absolutely love her. I was over the moon. We both greeted each other like we knew each other, and Saif—I’ll never forget his expression—he turned around and said, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you knew each other.’ And I said, ‘I know her, she doesn’t know me. That moment still makes me smile. Saif’s just got a crazy sense of humour. He’d crack us up with his one-liners, and I love that about him.”

Two decades later, Parineeta continues to resonate for its purity, artistry, and cultural richness. Parineeta won several awards and accolades upon release, including National and Filmfare Awards, and is widely remembered for its unforgettable soundtrack, elegant storytelling, and remarkable performances by its leads. The film will have an all India re-release in select theatres on August 29, 2025 exclusively for a week.