Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal's action packed trailer of 'Crakk' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 : After releasing teaser and songs, the makers of the action thriller film 'Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa' finally unveiled the much-anticipated trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Vidyut treated fans with the trailer video and captioned it, "Crakk the Emotion behind the Action!Watch #CRAKK - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa in theaters on 23rd February!"

The trailer showcased Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in action mode.

As soon as the trailer was launched, fans chimed in the comment section.

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the movie stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson.

The actor also gave a big surprise at the trailer launch by launching a game which is themed across Crakk.

Sharing his feelings about the film actor-producer Vidyut Jammwal said, "With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian Cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality. The adrenaline fueled visual spectacle we've created, aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more."

Aditya Datt added, "Crakk marks my second feature with Vidyut and this time I have Arjun join in. When you have Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jammval, the very embodiment of masculinity, both in real life and movies. It's an amazing action combo as a filmamker. Their explosive and rage-filled persona should intrigues audience too .This time it's also special as my leading man is not just an actor onset but also the producer! Cannot be more happy that Vidyut's and my vision matches. I hope & pray we CRAKK it as happy partners in cinema & crime."

'Crakk: Jeetega to Jiyegaa' is all set to hit the theatres on February 23.

'Crakk' is a survival thriller. Aditya Datt, who helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

As per a statement, 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports".'Crakk' also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3.

It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.'Crakk' is all set to hit theatres on February 23.

