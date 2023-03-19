Vidyut Jammwal calls off his engagement with socialite Nandita Mahtani

Two years after getting engaged, Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani are reportedly called it quits. According to a source close to IANS, Vidyut and Nandita were seen attending the haldi ceremony of Deanne Pandey's daughter on Wednesday, however the two were seen maintaining a distance from each other.



Vidyut's reclusiveness in the social circuit is a reason behind their distance, said the source from the Haldi ceremony. It was in 2021, when the two got engaged at the Taj Mahal in Agra, and confirmed it on social media.However, the source concluded that they are respectful towards each other, good friends and are there for each other.

On the work front, the Commando heartthrob was last seen in Khuda Haafiz 2. The movie was a sequel to Khuda Haafiz, which witnessed a digital release. The 2020 flick revolves around Vidyut's character Sameer Choudhary as he embarks on a mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) as she gets caught up in flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East. The sequel was directed by Faruk Kabir and which Shivaleeka reprise her role. Jammwal made his debut a decade ago with the John Abraham starrer Force for which he went onto win the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He has also been a part of Tigmanshu Dhulia's Bullett Raja which starred Saif Ali Khan. Jammwal was seen essaying the role of an Army Officer in the 2017 Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi starrer Baadshaho.