Vidyut Jammwal transcends his limits to honor the legacy of ancient martial arts

Mumbai, Dec 23 Actor Vidyut Jammwal showcased his dedication to the ancient martial art of Kalari Payattu by pushing his physical and mental limits.

Through a combination of rigorous training, yoga, and challenging exercises, he paid tribute to the legacy of these traditional practices. Vidyut also highlighted the strength, focus, and warrior spirit they instill. On Tuesday, the ‘Commando’ actor shared a video on his Instagram handle, in which he is seen sitting while applying candle wax to his eyes, showcasing his intense and unconventional training regimen.

For the caption, Jammwal wrote, “Honoring the ancient Kalari Payattu and Yoga that empower us to transcend limits. Candle wax and blindfolds, a testament to the warrior spirit!”#kalaripayattu #itrainlikevidyutjammwal #streetfighter.”

For the unversed, Kalaripayattu, originating in Kerala, is one of the world’s oldest surviving martial arts. It blends rigorous physical training with spiritual discipline and distinctive combat techniques, featuring animal-inspired stances, fluid movements, and the use of traditional weapons such as swords and sticks.

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal is gearing up for the release of his next, “Street Fighter,” which also stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, and Jason Momoa. The teaser for the upcoming live-action film was debuted at the 2025 Game Awards, where the film’s cast took the stage to unveil the first look. An official synopsis reads, “Estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s game over!”

The actioner, directed by Kitao Sakurai, is slated to hit theatres on October 16, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor