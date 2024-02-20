Vidyut Jammwal unveils 'Crakk-Jeetega to Jiyegaa' title track

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 : Actor Vidyut Jammwal on Tuesday unveiled the title track of his upcoming action thriller film 'Crakk-Jeetega to Jiyegaa'.

Taking to Instagram, Vidyut shared a glimpse of the rap-song that he captioned, "The title track is dedicated to all the CRAKK daredevils who rule the streets and believe in Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa! #CRAKK Title Track, Out Now- link in bio! Watch #CRAKK - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa in theaters this Friday!"

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the movie stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson.

Sung by Vikram Montrose and Paradox, the song is composed by Shekhar Astitwa and Paradox.

In the short clip, Vidyut could be seen performing stunts on a moving train.

Soon after he shared the song, his friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Baaaap track," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "This man is on another level."

'Crakk: Jeetega to Jiyegaa' is all set to hit the theatres on February 23.

'Crakk' is a survival thriller. Aditya Datt, who helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

As per a statement, 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports".'Crakk' also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3.

It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

Talking about the film actor-producer Vidyut earlier said, "With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian Cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality. The adrenaline fueled visual spectacle we've created, aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more."

