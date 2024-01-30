Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crakk' film to have MC Square's 'Rom Rom' song in new style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : Love rapper MC Sqaure's 'Rom Rom' track? If yes, then get ready to listen to its new version, and that too in the Bollywood film 'Crakk' starring Vidyut Jammwal.

A picture from the sets went viral in which Vidyut can be seen grooving with MC Square.

The song will be out soon.

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the makers recently unveiled the teaser for the film, which received good responses from the audiences.The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the lead roles.

'Crakk' is a survival thriller. Aditya Datt, who helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

As per a statement, 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports".'Crakk' also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3.

It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.'Crakk' is all set to hit theatres on February 23, 2024.

