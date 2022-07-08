Vidyut on turning producer: If someone's not doing it for you then why not do it yourself!

New Delhi, July 8 Vidyut Jammwal launched his production house Action Hero Films last year. The Bollywood actor says that he did not plan to be a producer and called it a great progression.

In a conversation with about what is more daunting, being a producer or an actor, Vidyut said: "It's amazing, it's a progression that I have experienced. I didn't plan on being a producer... it just happened. Sometimes you realise this is how I want to do things... If someone is not doing it for you then why not do it on your own..."

"It's a great progression and I don't know the difficult part of it... it's a lot of fun and everything that is new to you does give a chance try something out."

Vidyut's maiden production IB71 was directed by Sankalp Reddy. The espionage thriller is based on a true incident of how Indian Intelligence Officers outwitted the entire Pakistani establishment and gave the Indian armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war.

Ever since his debut in 2011 with Force, Vidyut, whose latest release is Khuda Haafiz 2: Agni Pariksha, has made a mark in the genre of action with his top-notch skills.

Speaking about how the action genre has evolved, he says: "There's a conscious effort going on, people are asking what's different about Khudah Hafiz 2... I think I stick close to reality... If people are a little away from it, it doesn't really work nowadays. Either it has to be so phantasmagorical that people cant even think about it or you can come close to reality."

