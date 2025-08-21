Vignesh Shivan directorial 'Love Insurance Kompany' release date postponed

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 21 : Vignesh Shivan's highly awaited movie 'Love Insurance Kompany' has got a new release date. Earlier, it was slated to release in theatres on September 18.

Taking to their Instagram handle, 7Screen Studio (official production house of the film) shared the release date of the film. The movie is slated to release in theatres on October 17.

The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The movie is produced by Vignesh Shivan's wife and actress Nayanthara.

Earlier, the first look of the Tamil film 'Love Insurance Kompany,' was postponed due to the audio and trailer launch of Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie'.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and made under the banner of Sun Pictures, 'Coolie' was a Tamil-language action thriller which featured the South superstar in the lead.

With a powerful ensemble of actors in the main cast, the film will also mark the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan after nearly 30 years.

'Coolie' was released in the theatres on August 14, coinciding with the release of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's 'War 2.'

'Coolie' has already crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide collection at the box office. On the day of the release, the fans of Rajinikanth danced outside the Madurai theatres to celebrate Rajinikanth's 50 years in cinema and his release of the film.

