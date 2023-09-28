Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara share pictures of twins Uyir, Ulag's birthday celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 : ‘Jawan’ actor Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan celebrated their twins Uyir, Ulag’s first birthday.

On Thursday, Vignesh took to Instagram and posted a picture of the family celebrating the birthday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

He captioned the post, “That was a dreamy birthday.”

Nayanthara, Vignesh, Uyir, and Ulag all wore white t-shirts and blue pants. They can be seen surrounded by family members and guests.

Soon after they dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and sweet birthday wishes for the kids.

“The cutest fam,” a user wrote.

Another user wrote, “So cutee.”

A fan wrote, “Beautiful pic no doubt but Rathamaareyyyy.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

Last year the couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy. The news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle where he shared pictures of his twin newborns named Uyir and Ulagam. In the images, the duo was seen kissing the feet of their babies.

He captioned the post by writing, "Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, and our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara is basking in the success of her film 'Jawan', which also stars Shah Rukh Khan.

