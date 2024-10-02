Vihaan Samat Recalls How He Had To Undergo Drastic Transformations for His Roles in CTRL and Call Me Bae

Actor Vihaan Samat is on a roll. He is delivering some amazing performances back to back. Recently lauded for Call Me Bae, Vihaan received lots of praise for his role in CTRL too. His look and performances in the film’s trailer got a thumbs up from the viewers. Seeing this applause has left Vihaan quite overwhelmed. The actor went on to recall how he managed to embody this look by undergoing drastic transformation. Vihaan, who plays a Christian techie named Joe Mascarenhas, had to don a boyish look for this character. So, not only did he experiment with his hairstyle, but the actor gained weight too.

He shared, "Firstly, I hung out with a lot of my friends who were in technology and tried to deepdive into the world of AI and deep web. I increased my diet a little bit, included some junk food, and got a little bit chubbier for the part." He added how he also had to soon shed off the extra kilos for Call Me Bae, "It created a more boyish charm, and then I began to lose that weight as soon as I had to shoot for Call Me Bae. I went on a very strict diet and worked out 5 days a week." This is Vihaan's second project with Ananya Panday. Earlier to this, he has also been lauded for his role in Mismatched.