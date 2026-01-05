Viineet Kumar Siingh begins 2026 on high note, teams up with Vikram Phadnis for new film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 : Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh has begun 2026 on a strong professional note as he gears up to star in an upcoming film directed by Vikram Phadnis, even as he also marked the New Year with a personal celebration by gifting his wife a new SUV.

On the professional front, Viineet is set to star in an upcoming film directed by Vikram Phadnis, who is known for his acclaimed Marathi films 'Smile Please' and 'Hrudayantar', which earned praise for their emotional depth and strong storytelling.

The film, which recently went on floors, brings together a strong creative team and an ensemble cast, promising a narrative rooted in emotion and craft. Viineet had earlier shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the film's first day, offering a glimpse of the project beginning with a traditional pooja, as per the press release. However, there are not much details shared about the project.

"#NewYear #NewBeginnings ..Excited to bring this beautiful story to you all! Meanwhile, let's enjoy the process and make some magic," he wrote in the caption.

As per the press release, the project could present Viineet in a layered, nuanced role. After a series of early performances, including 'City of Gold' (2010), he gained recognition with films such as 'Bombay Talkies' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. His roles in Ugly and Daas Dev earned acclaim, while his lead debut in Mukkabaaz (2018) won him two awards.

Viineet was applauded for his role in 'Jaat', which also features Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. His performance in Prime Video's 'Rangeen' is also being appreciated.

