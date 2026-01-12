Viineet Kumar Siingh reflects on his cinematic journey as debut movie 'Mukkabaaz' turns 8

Mumbai, Jan 12 Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh first appeared on the big screen with Anurag Kashyap's sports drama, "Mukkabaaz". As the project completed 8 years of release on Monday, Viineet looked back at his cinematic journey with a heartfelt post in Hindi.

He shared that the movie not only made him an actor but also taught him to believe in himself and the voice within him.

Viineet said that whatever he has managed to achieve with his latest releases, such as "Chhaava" and "Superboys of Malegaon", the foundation for it was laid with "Mukkabaaz" in 2018.

Reflecting on his journey, he penned on his official Instagram account, "My identity today, my cinema today, and that journey in 2025 that gave me a new place in films… At the root of all of them is Mukkabaaz. This film not only made me an actor, but it also taught me to believe— in myself, in my story, in the voice within me, and in my time. Because when trust is alive, times change. (sic)"

Viineet further thanked all those who had been a part of his journey and also those who were unable to stand by him for some reason, but still encouraged him with their love and guidance.

"Today I am grateful to all those who trusted me and this film. Those who waited for me, and those who made it their own. And thanks to all those who, due to professional reasons, could not stand by me despite wanting to, but encouraged me… their love, courage, and guidance made me stronger. Today Mukkabaaz completes eight years…Feels good, very good," he went on to add.

With debutant Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan, and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles, "Mukkabaaz" released on 12 January 2018 and opened to positive reviews, with Viineet's performance receiving special praise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor