Viineet Kumar Singh: Our freedom has been earned through immense sacrifice

Mumbai, Aug 15 Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh says that for him independence is more than a date on the calendar; it is a feeling that blends freedom with responsibility.

“Even if you have everything in the world, without freedom there is suffocation. Independence is the most beautiful thing, but we must ensure our freedom never intrudes on others", he said.

For Viineet, 15th August celebrations has evolved over the years but remain deeply meaningful.

“Last year, I was shooting Jaat in Hyderabad with Sunny Deol sir. We hoisted the tricolour, sang the national anthem, and shared sweets. As a child, I used to polish my shoes, wear my uniform, participate in school parades, and enjoy the functions- those memories are unforgettable.”

Viineet has paid his tributes to all freedom fighters.

“Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose had a unique vision- he built an independent army for India. Gandhiji’s path still inspires the world. Heroes like Chandrashekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh gave everything for the country. Their courage and sacrifice will always stay in my heart,” he shared.

He shared that freedom was a long and united struggle.

““Our freedom has been earned through immense sacrifice. It wasn’t sudden- it was a long, united struggle. On days like 15th August and 26th January, we must remember and honour those who made it possible,” he said.

Talking about if he would like y to portray any freedom fighter on screen, Viineet said: “Netaji, Chandrashekhar Azad, and yes, even Gandhiji. Portraying them would be an honour.”

The actor is currently seen in the series “Rangeen”. It tells the story of Adarsh, a seemingly ordinary man who stumbles into an extraordinary journey of self-discovery after his stagnant marriage takes an unexpected turn. As Adarsh’s pursuit of truth unravels, he is forced to confront uncomfortable questions about manhood, morality, and the fragile egos that shape our closest bonds.

The series also stars Rajashri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina and Sheeba Chaddha in lead roles.

Directed by Pranjal Dua and Kopal Naithani, 'Rangeen' is produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, and written by Amir Rizvi and Amardeep Galsin.

