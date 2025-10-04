Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Engaged: Star Couple To Marry In February 2026?

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly got engaged at a private ceremony attended by family and friends. Their wedding is set for February 2026, according to reports. Speculations are rife that the couple will make an official announcement soon. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have never confirmed their relationship status. Although the exact timeline of their relationship is still not known, they first met during the filming of their 2018 film, Geetha Govindam.

Talking about their alleged impending nuptials, reports indicate that the wedding date is set for February 2026. However, since both Vijay and Rashmika are busy stars, the speculated date could change. A Deccan Chronicle report stated that they have quite a lot of projects lined up, especially for Rashmika. Hence, the date is yet to be set. However, rumours are also circulating that Vijay and Rashmika might get married while shooting for their third film together, a period drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

Rashmika Mandanna was previously engaged to co-star, Rakshit Shetty While the making of the 2016 Kannada film, Kirik Party, both the main leads, Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna, started dating after meeting on the sets. The pair also got engaged in 2017 at the actress' hometown in Karnataka. However, a year later, in 2018, their engagement ended. Around the same time, Rashmika met Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, has never had a public relationship. Rumours were circulating about his closeness to Ananya Pandey while they were promoting their film, Liger, together. However, Ananya set the record straight in their appearance on Koffee With Karan.